Though health officials can’t explain why, numerous survivors of traumatic heart surgery often experience emotional surges.
The phenomenon was on display Monday morning when Joplin resident Miles Parks had a brief reunion with Freeman Health System’s Dr. Jeffrey Lee, the cardiothoracic surgeon who saved Parks’ life.
Sitting next to Lee on a couch inside the Freeman Heart and Vascular Institute library, the retired Missouri State Highway Patrol criminal investigator tried to speak but had to look away, blinking away tears as emotions temporarily overwhelmed him.
“He’s the reason I’m here today,” Parks finally said, patting Lee’s back.
“Dr. Lee,” added his wife, Mary, “was placed into our lives when we needed him the most.”
Miles Parks visited the hospital March 18 thinking he had pneumonia. He’d previously been treated for the lung infection, but the prescribed medications hadn’t made much of a dent, he said. More detailed tests showed that Parks was actually suffering from a leaking heart valve; the blood was backing up into his lungs, mimicking pneumonia symptoms. This is a reason why such conditions are called “silent killers” — because they hide behind more benign symptoms, Lee said.
The problem had reached a critical juncture; Parks was in grave danger. Right after being moved to the operating room, the 74-year-old’s condition “deteriorated very rapidly” — his oxygen level dropped dramatically, his blood pressure dropped into the 50s, and both kidneys and his liver began shutting down.
“I was within minutes of dying,” Parks said. “The way I understand it, I had only a 2% chance of living.”
Freeman cardiologist Dr. Frank Kim told Lee that Miles was an hour away from death. Worse, should Parks undergo a traditional open heart procedure, “he would probably die” during surgery.
That’s when Lee suggested he perform mitral valve replacement surgery on Parks’ heart, a skill he’d perfected seven years ago at the Ohio-based Cleveland Clinic. It was still a high-risk surgical option, but it was Parks’ best chance for survival.
“After looking at all the X-rays and echocardiographs, and with my training, I felt like he could survive the surgery,” Lee said, “but the family needed to know that the risks were quite high, that he could die on the operating table.” However, “I was very confident with the team here at Freeman that (Parks) could survive the operation and … thrive.”
“There was a decision to make, but (there) wasn’t a decision to make,” Mary Parks said. “We had to get him the care he needed. The confidence that Dr. Kim and Dr. Lee showed — it was an easy decision. Dr. Lee kept saying, ‘I can do this, I can do this.’ I said, ‘OK — do it.’”
And so he did. Lee opened up Miles Parks’ chest and placed him on a heart-lung bypass. He then replaced the leaking mitral valve with an artificial one and went on to repair a second damaged heart valve.
When Parks woke after surgery, he was shocked to learn from his wife that he’d undergone heart surgery.
“I went in with a diagnosis of possible pneumonia and I came out with two new heart valves,” Parks said with a chuckle. Just 10 days after surgery, he went home.
Parks retired as a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol after 38 years and nine months of service, beginning his career June 1, 1968. In 1990, he transferred to Troop D Service Center in Carthage as a criminal investigator, the position he held until his retirement. In 2004, he was named the division’s Officer of the Year. When he retired in 2007 at age 60, he held the distinction of serving longer than any officer in the history of the patrol at that time.
He is now undergoing rehab, working to regain his strength.
“I feel great,” he said, sporting a “Live Strong” T-shirt, a message he felt was appropriate for Monday’s reunion. “I still have a way to go but … I’m working hard and … I’m going to get there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.