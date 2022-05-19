Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri... Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri... Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri... * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1212 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sarcoxie, or 7 miles southeast of Carthage, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Mount Vernon... Marionville... Sarcoxie... Miller... Stotts City... Halltown... Freistatt... Avilla... La Russell... Reeds... Hoberg... Chesapeake... Red Oak... Maple Grove... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 21 and 58. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH