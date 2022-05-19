Freeman Health System has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion as a Healthy People 2030 Champion.
The Healthy People 2030 Champion distinction recognizes Freeman’s commitment to helping achieve the Healthy People 2030 vision of a society in which all people can achieve their full potential for health and well-being across their lifespans.
“We’re honored Freeman Health System has been selected as a Healthy People 2030 Champion,” said Paula F. Baker, Freeman president and CEO, in a statement. “We will be collaborating with public and private organizations to eliminate health disparities and improve the health and well-being of all people. Our efforts will encompass physical, mental and social health. This means we have the opportunity to help people of all ages to thrive and to achieve their full potential, free of preventable disease, disability, injury and premature death.”
Healthy People 2030 is the fifth iteration of the Healthy People initiative, which sets 10-year national objectives to improve health and well-being nationwide. Healthy People 2030 Champions are public and private organizations that are working to help achieve Healthy People objectives. They receive official support and recognition from ODPHP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.