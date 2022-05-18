Freeman Health System is one of 240 hospitals nationwide to receive the American College of Cardiology NCDR Chest Pain — MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022.
The award recognizes Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients.
“We’re honored to receive the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain — MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for the second year in a row,” said Paula F. Baker, Freeman president and CEO, in a statement. “It’s an impressive accomplishment for our heart care team, and it reflects the dedication, commitment and clinical excellence of our cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, nurses, technicians and support staff. It's gratifying to see their efforts recognized by the American College of Cardiology.”
To receive the award, Freeman demonstrated sustained achievement in the registry for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021, and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures as outlined by the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association.
Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process, using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.
