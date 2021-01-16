Freeman Health System this past Tuesday paused to honor all the key roles that pharmacists play throughout the Joplin metropolitan area on a daily basis. Jan. 12 was National Pharmacist Day, and it celebrates and highlights pharmacists and their clinical knowledge.
But it's a team effort, said Freeman Hospital West pharmacist Adrienne Carey.
“We look at every patient every day to make sure their drug regimen is safe and appropriate for their situation,” Carey said in a statement. “We work closely with doctors to optimize therapies, especially antibiotics, to make sure dosing matches what they need to fight infection. Drug level monitoring and dosing adjustments are a big part of our job because patients’ clinical statuses change rapidly in the hospital. We also monitor kidney function daily to make sure doses are correct.”
In the battle against COVID-19, pharmacists have stepped up to play an integral role in the types and amounts of medications handed out to patients, Freeman officials said.
“With all the new drugs getting emergency-use authorization, we have to keep up on the latest research and studies,” Carey said. “When Veklury (remdesivir) came to the forefront as a possible treatment for COVID-19, pharmacists were involved in patient consent as well as lab work to test both liver and kidney function of patients. We are also helping facilitate use of bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody therapy, through the infusion center.”
Pharmacists can start with a bachelor’s degree or pre-pharmacy program before earning an advanced degree program. They must also be licensed, which requires passing two exams. It’s now common in the hospital setting for licensed graduates to take part in residency programs, just like those for physicians.
Employment of pharmacists is projected to have a 10-year growth of 3%. Pharmacists often work in retail pharmacies, drug stores and grocery stores, but the profession is rapidly changing, and more pharmacists are working in a clinical role in hospitals, physician offices and specialty clinics.
