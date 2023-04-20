The 16th annual Freeman 5K and Walk for Autism will kick off at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Bill & Virginia Leffen Center for Autism, 2808 S. Picher Ave.
The event will raise funds to allow Leffen Center officials to provide diagnostic, treatment and educational services, including scholarship assistance, for individuals with autism spectrum disorder. As the largest fundraiser of the year for the Leffen Center, it raised approximately $30,000 last year.
Participants are encouraged to wear specialized shirts or themed costumes during the walk and run. There will be opportunities to purchase autism awareness items and raffle baskets, while a vendor fair will provide free giveaways and information.
Packet pickup for registrants is available from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. Saturday. Participants can also register at those times.
Registration information and details can be found at runsignup.com/WalkForAutism.
