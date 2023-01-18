Freeman Hospital West will host a blood drive for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in its conference rooms.
Donors who give blood, plasma or platelets in January will receive a free hoodie, while supplies last. They can also sign up to participate in the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks' 56-Day Challenge. Individuals who sign up for the challenge and make repeated blood donations throughout the year will be eligible to win $15,000 worth of Visa gift cards.
Appointments are encouraged by calling 417-227-5006 or going online to cbco.org/donate-blood.
