Freeman Hospital West will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in its conference rooms.
Donations will go to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, which is the sole provider of blood and plasma products to more than 35 hospitals in 40 counties. The organization is experiencing lower-than-normal donations while seeing higher-than-normal hospital blood usage, resulting in only a one- to two-day supply of blood.
Donors 17 and older who weigh at least 110 pounds and have not given blood in the past eight weeks are encouraged to participate. They will receive a free T-shirt. Masks are required for donors and staff.
Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 417-227-5006 or going to cbco.org/donate-blood.
