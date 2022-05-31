Office space so doctors can more conveniently meet and treat their patients is the primary goal behind the construction of a building now underway near Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Freeman Health System officials shoveled dirt during a brief groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning, starting construction to the $10.1 million medical office building that, in 18 months, will open at 3401 W. McIntosh Circle Drive.
Calling it a special day, Freeman President and CEO Paula Baker paused early on to quip about the blustery winds sweeping across the future building’s site, saying it “only gives us momentum for the project” moving forward.
Once completed, the three-story building will offer more than 30,000 square feet of space — “we definitely need more room for doctors' offices,” she said.
The building will “feature convenient access to patients who need dermatology services, general surgery, pain management and urology,” she said, continuing the health system’s drive to “offer the area’s most comprehensive range of medical specialties, and this project is our next step in the continual upgrade and improvement of our services and facilities.”
With Freeman Hospital West at its center, McIntosh Circle Drive roughly loops around the hospital, connecting at each end to 32nd Street. Over the years, a number of key buildings have sprouted along the road across from the hospital, including the Freeman Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center, the Freeman Pediatric Care facility, the Freeman Lung Institute, as well as the Freeman Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute.
It’s incredibly important to have Freeman doctors, based in dedicated offices, physically close to the hospital, said Dr. David Baker, Freeman’s chief medical officer.
“It’s difficult for patients to get around” when offices are scattered far from the Freeman complex, he said, “and we want to make it as easy for them as possible for patients to go from building to building. It can be intimidating in itself showing up on campus to find out where I’m supposed to be, along with all the other stressors that go along with health care."
“To have everything in such a close proximity really allows us the opportunity to really centralize their care,” he said.
Concerning the Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute, one of the new building’s key features will be a suspended connector bridge between it and the adjacent cancer institute for better accessibility for patients, Paula Baker said.
“There will definitely be coordination between the (cancer institute) and the (new building), and we know that a lot of patients go back and forth so that bridge, connecting the two buildings, will make it very convenient for them,” she continued.
Inside the building there will be “modern offices providing the latest technologies and treatments,” Paula Baker said. “Our goal is always to provide the best possible experience for our patients and our loved ones.”
“The easier we can make it,” David Baker said, keeping doctors and their offices as close as possible to the main hospital or the tributary care facilities, “the better off our patients will be … which translates into better patient care.”
