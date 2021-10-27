The inaugural Freeman Health System Stiletto Sprint will take place at noon Friday in the Freeman West parking lot on the southwest corner of the hospital campus.
Nearly a dozen men will put on heels for a short race, followed by lunch available from food trucks. Racers are Dr. Alan Buchele, Dr. Joseph Newman and Chase Burgess, all of Freeman; Mayor Ryan Stanley, Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez and City Manager Nick Edwards, all with the city of Joplin; Travis Christensen and Travis Cole, of Kansas City University; and Mike Olmstead, Ray Foreman and Chris Warner, from local television stations.
The event is an effort to call attention to the need for early detection of breast cancer and the help available through the Freeman Helping Friends Mammogram Fund.
