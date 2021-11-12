A blood drive hosted by the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the Freeman Hospital West conference rooms in Joplin.
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole provider of blood and plasma products to Freeman Health System and more than 40 other hospitals in its 40-county service area. The organization is experiencing lower-than-normal donations while seeing higher-than-normal hospital blood usage, resulting in a one- to two-day supply of blood.
Donors 17 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds and have not given blood in the past eight weeks are encouraged to participate. They will receive a free Chiefs T-shirt while supplies last.
Appointments are encouraged by calling 417-227-5006 or going to cbco.org/donate-blood.
