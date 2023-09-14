Freeman Hospital West will host a blood drive for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in its conference rooms at 1102 W. 32nd St.
The Springfield-based blood center provides blood and plasma products to area hospitals.
Donors will receive two free tickets to Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield and a zoo-themed T-shirt.
To avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 417-227-5006 or visiting cbco.org/donate-blood.
