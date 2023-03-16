Freeman Health System will host a blood drive on behalf of the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in a conference room at Freeman Hospital West.
The Springfield-based blood center is the sole provider of blood and plasma products to area hospitals.
Donors will receive a pullover, while supplies last. To avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 417-227-5006 or going online to cbco.org/donate-blood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.