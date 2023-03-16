Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph into this afternoon. Winds will then shift to the northwest and remain brisk and gusty through tonight. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&