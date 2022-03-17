Freeman Health System will host a blood drive with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Freeman Hospital West's conference rooms.
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole provider of blood and plasma products to Freeman and more than 40 other hospitals in its 40-county service area.
Donors 17 and older who weigh at least 110 pounds and have not given blood in the past eight weeks are encouraged to participate. They will receive a free quarter-zip pullover, while supplies last.
Appointments are encouraged by calling 417-227-5006 or going to cbco.org/donate-blood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.