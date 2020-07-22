Freeman welcomes home Joplin native

It was more than a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Freeman Health System campus Wednesday morning — it was a homecoming.
Dr. Rebecca Sanders, Freeman’s new pain management physician, has come home to the city she was born in. Specifically, she’s come home to the hospital in which she was born, she added with a smile. And she’s bringing with her an assortment of innovative practices she learned while working at Mayo Clinic, procedures that are new to the Joplin metro area.
“My goal is to use what I call a multimodal approach,” the 2003 Joplin High School graduate said, “and what that means is that I try to use various, different strategies that, when used together, can result in significant pain relief.
“That might mean physical therapy or a different physical regimen that we might talk about, medications or (nonaddictive) medications that have pain-relieving properties,” Sanders continued. “I have a wide variety of procedures that I can offer depending on the pain problem ... and hopefully get to the source of the pain and prevent it from becoming an ongoing issue.”
One innovative procedure Sanders has brought to the area is called a minimally invasive lumbar decompression, or MILD for short. It helps patients diagnosed with lumbar spinal stenosis, or the narrowing of the spaces within the spine, to stand longer and walk farther with less pain — without requiring general anesthesia, implants or itchy stitches.
Additional treatments, Sanders said, could include the use of a spinal chord stimulator, an implanted device that sends low levels of electricity directly into the spinal cord to relieve pain and improve quality of life and sleep and reduce the need for pain medicines. There’s also a new procedure, just a few years old, where physicians “can actually burn off some of the major pain nerves in the back” to treat back pain that “previously we didn’t have very good options for.”
Pain management is an exciting field, Sanders said — “it keeps me on my toes. There has been a boom in my specialty in terms of finding new ways to treat pain” without relying on opioid drugs, which health care professionals nationwide are working hard to avoid prescribing to patients in order to slow the nation’s opioid epidemic.
“I like finding technologies and new ways to implement (them) in my patient encounters,” Sanders continued, “because — unfortunately — there are a lot of people out there that have pain.” These new technologies and procedures “actually work very well — much better than opioids.”
Her No. 1 goal is to improve her patients' comfort and well-being.
“I’m patient-focused,” she said in a statement. “At Mayo, I learned the patient comes first. I had great teachers who used leading-edge techniques, but is it the needs of the patient that guide me in what treatment to use.”
Sanders is based out of the Freeman Institute for Pain Management’s Suite 6 at 1002 McIntosh Circle. She trained and worked as a staff physician at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for several years, before moving to Wichita, Kansas, to practice medicine alongside her husband, Dr. Thomas Sanders. They both moved to Joplin this year — he in February, she this month — to work for Freeman. They have two children, 2-year-old Graham and 3-month-old Henry.
“It’s nice to be back in Joplin,” she said. “I think it’s one of friendliest places that I’ve ever lived, and people are so helpful here. I remember when the tornado happened — I wasn’t living here at the time — but all of the stories of how people helped their neighbors always made me so proud to be from here. People do take care of themselves and their neighbors here, and you don’t always find that elsewhere. That makes (Joplin) very unique.”
