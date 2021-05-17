Freeman Hospital West will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday in conference rooms 2W and 4W of the hospital, 1102 W. 32nd St.
Donors 17 and older who weigh at least 110 pounds and have not given blood in the past eight weeks are encouraged to participate. Donors receive a T-shirt. Masks are required; appointments are strongly encouraged.
To schedule an appointment, call 417-227-5006 or go to cbco.org/donate-blood.
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole provider of blood and plasma products to Freeman and more than 35 other hospitals in the area.
