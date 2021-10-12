A new mission of the Joplin Public Library to focus on service to customers and the community has reaped it rewards in patronage as well as statewide recognition.
The Missouri Library Association named the Joplin Public Library the winner of its Public Relations Achievement Award.
Library Director Jeana Gockley and Chelsey Gatewood, public relations and marketing assistant, were presented the award Sept 29 at a statewide conference in St. Louis. It was one of four awards given out at the conference, but it was the only one dedicated to public relations and marketing efforts.
"It is pretty exciting that we were one of four libraries selected" for one of the awards, said Gockley.
Part of the award was based on the library's efforts to continue to provide services in a safe and engaging way during the COVID-19 pandemic. But a large part was based on the new ways the library has reached out to the public.
"What we really tried to focus on was our dedication and forward thinking in how we were going to connect with our public for the year. The biggest thing was that we hired Chelsey," Gockley said. Gatewood came aboard in September 2020 as the library's first staff member whose job is to provide public relations and marketing.
"I think it's really unusual that a library our size did not have anyone solely dedicated to marketing and promotion" before, Gockley said. She and the staff combed the budget for ways to provide funding for the position. In the past, librarians and other staff did promotional and social media messaging regarding the programs offered by their departments, but there has not been someone at the library to work on community outreach programs and partnerships to expand the types of services available there.
Gatewood said she joined the library at a good time. It was right before there was a retreat with library board members, librarians and administration, where new mission and vision statements were drafted and a strategic plan developed.
"It ended up being a helpful, productive retreat because we all decided that we were going to be public focused, customer focused and provide good customer service," Gatewood said. "We really wanted to focus on community partnerships going forward because we wanted to embrace the nonprofit aspect of the library.
"It really can't be just a building where a person comes for books or research anymore since there are so many opportunities to get those things other places. The library really needs to be a place where people feel comfortable and seen, where they can come and connect with others, where they can come and maybe get help that they are struggling to get on their own where we can be the bridge for that."
Focusing on the new mission plan, the pieces fell into place as they looked for ways to amp up social media communications and strengthen community partnerships.
Gockley said the foundational pillars provided by the new mission statement and the strategic plan is the other component in the refocus being seen at the library. It's a plan that all of those working at the library had a role in creating and have since been striving to carry out.
Part of that effort has been more communication. Gatewood sends out an email newsletter each month to patrons as well as greetings and information on special occasions such as when a new cardholder joins the library.
One effort was to make the library a place to visit during the pandemic either in person or virtually by offering temporary free library cards to anyone, including those outside Joplin, during the Summer Reading Program. That program has resulted in having about 1,700 new cardholders.
Joplin residents who live on the Jasper County side of the city pay Joplin property taxes that go to support the library. They are eligible for a free card. Those who live on the Newton County side south of 32nd Street pay taxes that go to the Neosho-Newton County Library.
Gatewood said some patrons had misinformation about the tax structure and some thought the library received federal funding for operations, when it does not. Gockley said a library department head suggested that it might be easier for people to pay in increments for a library card rather than an annual one-time fee and that has helped enroll new cardholders..
"We tried to get as much information out about that as we could," Gatewood said.
By working with partners and nonprofits, the library also was able to offer other services for the summer season such as free passes to ride the trolley and free swim passes provided by the city of Joplin as well as free sack lunches provided by the Joplin School District's nutrition program.
A third component that has drawn participation in the library and contributed to the award was new programs.
"What happened over the course of the last year was that we realized we had to focus on programming as well. We really decided it was important to contact and know what the users wanted from us," Gockley said.
Those strategies have given the library results that might not have been seen without doing things in a new way.
"We just tried to approach this year with a really fresh look at what a library is, how we operate, how people feel when they are in our building, and try to be a positive thing to anyone and everyone who comes through our doors whether they are a cardholder or not," Gatewood said.
