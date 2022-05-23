NEOSHO, Mo. — Many times over its more than 130-year history things have been changed, rearranged or otherwise altered at the Neosho National Fish Hatchery.
That’s not the case for a series of signs. Since the ’30s, these weathered wayfinders have helped guide visitors across the grounds to see the various raceways, ponds and other hatchery features. All that is different about them today is the fresh paint.
“Their original purpose was to be signage for an auto tour,” said Jennifer Cutillo, education and outreach coordinator for the hatchery. “Now they are for a walking tour. They are used to direct people around the ponds, in an about one-third-mile loop.”
The signs were celebrated recently with a ribbon-cutting conducted by the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce.
Crafted almost 100 years ago by Neosho resident Bob North, the signs are one-piece concrete slabs that have been a part of the hatchery ever since. Like other parts of the hatchery, they have occasionally been in need of repair, and a volunteer has stepped forward to do the work.
That was the case earlier this year — after the hatchery reached out to the Neosho Arts Council for assistance, artist April Davis took on the task.
Davis was a natural fit, said Sarah Serio, president of the council.
“She is known specifically for painting nature,” Serio said. “While most might recognize her koi, she also does other kinds of fish, and that made her uniquely qualified.”
After a few days of work adding a new base coat, applying color and finishing with protective coatings to guard against damage from ultraviolet rays, the signs were ready to go. The council compensated Davis for her work, while the hatchery handled the paints and supplies.
The last time the job was done was about 20 years ago, Serio said, and hopefully, Davis’ work will last that long or longer.
“We are big believers in longevity,” Serio said. “Those signs are something that have been at the hatchery for many people’s entire lives. Seeing a new coat on them will be a nice addition to our next walk through the grounds.”
Thursday’s open house was about more than signs for the hatchery, which has been reverting to normal operations over the last few months after having been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The visitor center was reopened in November, while the gift shop reopened in April.
The hatchery also recently completed the construction of a new warehouse for food and supplies. The old warehouse will most likely be demolished, Cutillo said, but plans for the project have not been completed.
Cutillo said the hatchery also plans on increasing its number of community programs.
“We are working on education programs such as working with pollinators and native species,” Cutillo said. “We have grand ideas for how to expand.”
The visitor center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and is closed on federal holidays. The grounds are open from dawn to dusk. The hatchery is located at 520 Park St., southeast of the downtown square.
The hatchery raises rainbow trout for Lake Taneycomo and assists with the protection of endangered species. Opened in 1888, it is the oldest continuously operated federal fish hatchery in the nation.
