WEBB CITY, Mo. — The energy was palpable and the stands were packed as the 2021 football season kicked off with a clash of two football powerhouses from neighboring communities.
The Joplin Eagles and Webb City Cardinals got the season started with a dynamic clash of neighbors that have become rivals on the gridiron again in the past few years and have gone deep into the state playoffs in their respective classes.
Fans started gathering on both sides of Cardinals Stadium hours before kickoff on Friday night to tailgate and prepare for a clash of teams that have played each other the past couple of years.
“This is our favorite time of year,” said Dante Hill, a Webb City senior. “We can’t wait to get out here and show all of our energy, especially against Joplin. We lost to them the past two years in a row so we’re really ready for them this year. This is for all of our seniors so we’re ready.”
The stands were packed on both sides of the field at kickoff, something you would expect with two communities and two schools so close together.
The noise was amped up as restrictions on attendance that limited fan participation last year with the pandemic were lifted this year.
“It’s actually great, I love that we don’t have to social distance and we don’t have the limits on capacity,” said Allie Lawrence, a Joplin senior. “I’m really excited because I haven’t been to a lot of football games, and I’m excited that this year is my last year and I get to participate in the student section.”
Tailgating and hot dogs
Cory Paulk, a Joplin fan and youth football coach, was out on the north side of Cardinal Stadium with the barbecue grill out and the hot dogs and brats cooking hours before the 7 p.m. kickoff.
Paulk and a group of fellow youth football coaches were on hand to see how the kids they taught as youngsters were progressing on the high school teams.
“I’ve coached for about eight years, and I just like seeing the boys grow,” Paulk said. “Both my boys went through the youth program, and they graduated from Joplin. I know a lot of these kids from the youth program.
“It’s awesome, nothing like Friday night lights. We look forward to it all year long, a lot of us guys will take off work just to be able to come out and watch Friday night lights.”
On the west side of the field, two Christian youth groups, The Collective from Frisco Church Worship Center and a local chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes set up a tent and handed out free hot dogs to anyone who wanted them before the game.
Cameron Snyder, with The Collective, said it was exciting to see the season kick off and he was looking forward to traveling to several area stadiums this season.
“We’re tailgating local high schools around the area up until October,” Snyder said.
Lily Moore, a Webb City eighth grader, got her hot dog as she prepared to head into Cardinal Stadium, ready to start a new season.
“Yeah, it’s exciting,” Moore said. “We wear our jerseys to school on Friday. Everyone thinks we’re going to beat Joplin, but I don’t know about it. I think it’s kind of scary to start the season with Joplin. If we lose it’ll be tough, but if we win it’s a great way to start off the season.”
Also on the west side of the stadium, the Webb City High School Class of 1971 was holding its 50th anniversary class reunion with tailgating and catching up with friends before the game.
Randy Long, a Webb City graduate from Austin, Texas, said football in Webb City is much bigger now than it was when he was a student.
“I’ve seen football in Texas and football in Webb City, and it’s equal,” Long said. “This community has grown from about 6,000 when I lived here to about 12,000, almost doubled up. Joplin wasn’t part of our conference or any of our games when I went to school here. We had other rivals, Carthage and Neosho, they were our big rivals. This is just gigantic compared to when I went to school. It brings back memories, but it’s just huge.”
School spirit
On opposite corners of the stadium, the two student sections competed to see who could cheer their teams on the loudest.
Dilan Sanchez, a JHS senior, and a number of other students painted their torsos light blue to celebrate an Hawaiian theme on this Friday night as they prepared to go in and cheer on the Eagles.
“Right now, I’m getting painted by these girls,” Sanchez said. “I’m going in to support our quarterback Always Right. It’s our last year as students, let’s make it as far as we can. I believe in these guys.”
Imani Robinson, a Joplin High School senior and one of the painters, said football Friday night was a great chance for classmates to bond in their final year as high school students.
“We have a good time on Friday night,” Robinson said. “It’s a very big game, it’s a rivalry and we’re excited to come out and beat our rivals because we beat them the last two seasons. It’s our last year and I’m excited to be out here with my friends and have fun.”
Hayden Quick, a Webb City senior, said everything changes in his hometown when football season starts.
“Football is crazy around Webb, I feel like it’s the main attraction around Webb City,” Quick said. “It brings everyone here and the whole atmosphere changes when football season comes around. And against Joplin? What a better way to start the season. We love it, this is what we look forward to all year long.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.