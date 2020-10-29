If you’re seeking your annual Empty Bowls fix but haven’t had the opportunity to find the right one, Friday marks the last chance to purchase a bowl before next month’s main event.
A large selection of bowls — all handcrafted by local artists — will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Joplin Greenhouse and the Coffee Shop, 2820 E. 32nd St. Bowls can be purchased for $30; they’ve been on sale since early September.
Afterward, "the bowls will get all packed up, and we’ll have them in a little holding spot until event day in November,” said Ruth Willoughby, community outreach coordinator for the Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission, which oversees the international project dedicated to fighting hunger.
The eighth annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Joplin Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. That day, 300 to 400 bowls will be for sale. And those folks who pre-purchased their bowls can come and select and eat soup from several Joplin-area restaurants.
Empty Bowls was first organized in 2012 in Joplin by Heather Grills, who owned the Phoenix Fired Art studio and gallery on Main Street, before she moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2018. The event went into hiatus that year before reappearing in 2019, with Watered Gardens as the event’s new host.
“I’ve really gotten to know all the potters involved who make these beautiful bowls for us,” Willoughby said, “and they just give them to us. It’s truly a labor of love for them. I mean, they make bowls nine months out of the year for this event.”
Since Sept. 12, more than 600 bowls have been sold to the public, she said, “which is about doubled over where we were last year. I don’t know if it’s the pandemic and people are just super ready to get out and to feel alive and to celebrate something that unifies this community … but we are ahead of the game over last year.”
Selling bowls over the past six weeks, she’s come to appreciate how buyers look for, select and purchase a bowl.
“Art is very subjective, because beauty is in the eye of beholder, so people will walk up, and at first they’re overwhelmed” by the number of available bowls, Willoughby said. More than a few will collect four or five bowls, setting them aside in a “maybe” stack, before coming back to them and choosing a favorite. Others, however, know which bowl to select the moment they see it.
“There’s always that excitement, and people will always land on a bowl and they know it’s the one," she said. "They’ll say: ‘This one speaks to my heart’ or ‘I love this color’ or ‘This Scripture is my favorite Scripture’ — it can be so many different things for so many people. But they always land on that (specific) one."
When buyers eat soup from their bowls on Nov. 19, she said, she wants them to remember their money went to help feed somebody out there who was hungry.
Over the past eight years, more than $150,000 has been raised through bowl sales to combat hunger relief, “and we hope to add to that,” Willoughby said. “Our motto is ‘One dollar more than last year.’” Aside from Watered Gardens, proceeds will support Mission Joplin, We Care of the Four States and Hope Kitchen.
Participating artists include North Star Pottery, The Clay Cup-A Coffee Pottery, Skinner’s Pottery, Tootsie Bowl Pottery, Made of Clay Pottery, Firehouse Pottery and Crowder College. Local restaurants providing soup on Nov. 19 are Redings Mill Bread, The Bruncheonette, Johnny Carino’s, Schlotzsky’s, Blackthorn Pizza & Pub, Club 609, Tropicana Bar & Grill, Panera Bread and Granny Shaffer’s.
On Nov. 19, Willoughby said, public safety will come first, with a limit of 100 people allowed inside Empire Market at any given time, masks strongly encouraged and hand sanitizer stations available throughout the building.
“We’ve just been stepping out on faith, and we’re trusting God that he’s going to give us the wisdom and guide us to make the right decision,” Willoughby said.
Overall, Empty Bowls “is just a great win-win all around; I really like this event,” she said.
