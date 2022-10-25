CARTHAGE, Mo. — Sitting under a medium-sized maple tree on the southwest corner of the Jasper County courthouse lawn is a new green bench.
The few words on a plaque on the bench hint at a life of service by a man who represented people in Jasper County for 35 years before retiring.
Attorneys with area public defender offices, family and friends gathered around that bench Tuesday to remember Larry Maples, a public defender in Jasper County from 1982 to 2017, and a friend and mentor to many who remembered him at a place where he fought to make sure everyone, guilty or innocent, received fair representation in court.
“We dedicate this bench today in his memory as a friend, as a colleague and a courageous fighter we all strive to be,” said district defender Darren Wallace, who was Maples’ supervisor for almost 20 years before Maples’ retirement. “I hope that when you have an opportunity, maybe on a warmer day, maybe a little bit today, just to take some time to sit here and reflect.”
Maples died Feb. 9 at the age of 74. He left his private practice in 1982 to serve as a Missouri state public defender until his retirement in 2017.
“It’s often a very thankless job, even with our clients,” said Kellie Duckering, a senior public defender in the Jasper County office. “You have to really want to do the job and believe in the job to last that long, and that’s something I always tried to figure out — how Larry did it all these years. He told me he just tried to do the best he could and everybody deserves an excellent defense, and he believed it.”
Wallace said Maples was the first recipient of the Defender of Distinction Award, a statewide honor given by the Missouri Public Defenders' Office starting in the 1990s.
“They started honoring, on an annual basis, an attorney in the system that exemplified the ideals of a public defense by tirelessly working on behalf of clients, regardless of the strengths of the case or the severity of the crime, taking pride in knowing that clients have received the best service possible, actively seeking out training to further enhance service to clients, treating everyone with the same dignity and respect with which all of us wish to be treated, and doing this without seeking public recognition for the service rendered,” Wallace said. “I think they had Larry in mind when they wrote that, even if they weren’t aware that he was going to be selected.”
Donna Maples, Larry Maples’ wife of 44 years, said she was thankful for all that friends and colleagues have done to remember her husband.
“I was not surprised (by the bench) because Larry made an impact, and the type of person he was at work, he was always that way,” she said. “He would be so humbled, though.”
Duckering said she knew from her first day in the office 13 years ago that Maples would be someone she could depend on for advice and friendship.
“He was a mentor, and I was just amazed at how he treated people,” Duckering said. “He was who I went to for advice; he was who I tried to emulate, which I never could. We shared a love of snack cakes together, so he would leave them on the desk. He was my go-to (person), and he was everything I wanted to as a person and a lawyer.
“If everyone was like Larry, (our justice system) would be an amazing system. We always joked that if we were charged with a crime, we would want Larry as our attorney. He was always available to help even after he retired. He would stay late, he put in all the work, all the effort, (and) he never seemed disillusioned. It was something to admire. Larry was an amazing man and an amazing attorney.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.