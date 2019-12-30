VINITA, Okla. — At least 200 people marked two decades of love, prayers and hope Monday night when they gathered to mark the 20th anniversary of the disappearance of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman.
The girls, then 16, disappeared in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 1999, from the Freeman home in rural Welch. Authorities discovered them missing when responding to a house fire at the residence. Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy, were found in the home’s wreckage, dead from gunshot wounds.
Friends and family members gathered Monday to remember the girls and ask people to continue to provide information for the case. Lisa Bible Brodrick, Lauria’s cousin, said the family chose Vinita's South Park as the location because the park is near the Craig County Jail, where the man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing the teens, Ronald Busick, remains behind bars.
“It takes my breath away to see all of the people here supporting us,” said Melissa Dixon, another of Lauria’s cousins. “I hope it will bring us answers. I hope Busick will tell us where the girls are. Maybe he will see all of these people and feel remorseful and tell us what he knows.”
Joining other family members at the service, Dixon livestreamed the event on the family’s Facebook page, “Find Lauria Bible-BBI," while others talked to the crowd.
“Twenty years is a long time. We just want the girls to be found,” Dixon said. “That’s our No. 1 goal — to find the girls and bring them home.”
Dwayne Vancil, Ashley Freeman’s uncle and Danny Freeman's brother, spoke on behalf of the Freeman family. He said he finds hope in the number of people who have tried to help the families during the past 20 years.
“This was much bigger than the two families,” Vancil said. “The whole community was impacted by this. The community was victimized. I see a lot of (people) here who were kids 20 years ago, and now they are here with their kids.”
Vancil said closure will come only when the girls are found. He would like to see Ashley's remains buried in the same Craig County cemetery as her parents, brother and grandmother.
“The biggest thing is, whether it’s the day after or 20 years later, it still feels the same,” Vancil said. “It hurts terribly, just like it was yesterday. I guess it comes from not having closure.”
Hoping for leads
Investigator Tammy Ferrari with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been on the case since 2012. She and fellow investigator Gary Stansill, with the District 12 district attorney’s office, spoke to those gathered for the event.
“Anytime we do something like this, we are hopeful it will bring more leads,” Ferrari said. “We continue to reach out for doors to open. Every time we do this, more calls come in. We’re still getting leads 20 years later, but there are still people hesitant to call. We’re still hoping somebody who knows something, even a small amount of information, will call in.”
The Freeman-Bible case was one of the first assigned to Ferrari when she joined the state bureau, and it's a case she's passionate about solving.
“Dec. 30 is close to my birthday, and the girls weren’t too far from my age," Ferrari said. "This is personal and something for me to work hard (to solve) and not give up hope. There’s probably not a day that goes by that I don’t think about this case.”
Multiple Bible family members spoke during the service. Lorene Bible’s brother, Lindey Leforce, said the prayers of those in Northeast Oklahoma have provided the family comfort since the girls’ disappearance.
Both of Lauria’s parents echoed those thoughts. Jay Bible said the family could not move forward without those prayers. He said the family will continue to search for Ashley and Lauria even if it takes another 20 years.
Ken Brodrick, Lisa Bible Brodrick’s husband, commended her for continuing to be Lauria’s voice over the past 20 years. He said their efforts have kept Lauria and Ashley’s story alive, and he encouraged the use of #FindLauriaandAshley as a way to discuss the 20th anniversary of the case and to continue to spread the girls' story.
Tip number, email
Anyone with information concerning the Freeman-Bible case is asked to contact investigators at 1-800-522-8017 or at tips@osbi.ok.gov.
