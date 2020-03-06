Eldon Howery will be remembered by many in Joplin as the caretaker of the Bird Tree on 20th Street that — like the nearby Spirit Tree — became a symbol of hope in the wake of the 2011 tornado.
Howery loved birds and created the bird feeder tree with his wife, Judy, a few months after the tornado and dedicated it to her and her cat, Boots, with a plaque following Judy's death from cancer in 2014.
He painted the tree and purchased and maintained the bird feeders that adorned it. But he was a good deal more than the Bird Tree man to those who knew him best.
"Eldon was a character," said Jim Allan, a friend and co-worker at the Lowe's store in Joplin. "He loved holidays, and every St. Patrick's Day, Thanksgiving — any holiday — he'd dress the part."
Whether as a leprechaun or pilgrim, Flag Day or Easter celebrant, he took it upon himself to help others share his enjoyment of a holiday.
Chris Sloan, his pastor at Christ's Community in Joplin, said Howery had a distinct ability to "make you feel better for needing him." Eldon was "always smiling," Sloan said.
"Even in the midst of things that didn't go right in his life, he was always happy," Sloan said. "I think a lot of that was because of his faith."
Howery died Tuesday in hospice at Shawnee, Kansas, at the age of 83. He had suffered a severe stroke in January and was in rehab for a period before recently entering hospice, according to Allan.
Howery was a master locksmith who worked at Lowe's since the store opened in 1993. He helped set up in Joplin what was the North Carolina-based chain's first big-box store.
Co-worker Valerie Griffin said Howery's knowledge of hardware and plumbing made him a valuable employee. He also gained some status as a bit of a local celebrity providing helpful household tips on the local television program "Good Morning Four States."
"He had a lot of people coming in for advice every day," Griffin said of his presence at Lowe's.
Allan had a friendly competition going with Howery each year, seeing which one could outdo the other in terms of the cakes they would share on their birthdays. It was just part of his friend's love for life, Allan said.
After having undergone open-heart surgery and a heart valve replacement, Howery often could be seen walking for exercise at Northpark Mall, doing what he could to prolong the life he loved.
Howery told the Globe in 2015 that the Bird Tree began as a modest effort to feed the birds in the bleak, post-tornado landscape of the neighborhood around 20th Street and Indiana Avenue. He never expected it to grow into what it became. Other people, including fellow church members, learned of what he was doing and would pitch in, providing him money to purchase bird feed.
"I know I enjoy it very much and the people enjoy it very much because there's always somebody coming and watching the birds," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.