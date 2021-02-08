Today in the Globe newsroom we tried to stay warm.
That's going to be difficult to do over the next few days. The National Weather Service predicts a stretch of cold weather over the next week, with freezing temperatures and a chance of freezing rain. City officials are planning to open warming centers, and animal advocates are encouraging pet owners to bring outdoor pets inside.
We'll have more on this report in tomorrow's edition of the Globe, as well as on our website at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Why schools across the region sticking with snow days instead of using upgraded virtual learning resources.
- A Joplin sales tax that must be renewed by November in order to pay for projects such as an Ewert Pool renovation.
- Lawmakers' concerns how the pandemic will add to the number of Missourians with preexisting conditions.
We hope you stayed safe and warm on this icy Monday, and that you have a pleasant evening.
