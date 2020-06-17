Aunt Jemima pancake mix and Uncle Ben's rice products will transform in the future. The conversations and issues about race in the Globe newsroom today stretched from long-time brand names for products to new proposed federal legislation about policing chamges.
Quaker Oats announced today that, because it was rooted in a racial stereotype from minstrel shows, it will retire the Aunt Jemima brand of breakfast foods. Uncle Ben's will follow suit: Officials with parent company Mars said it is responding to concerns about racial stereotyping in the brand.
A bill about policing proposed by GOP senators Wednesday does not go as far as a similar bill proposed by House Democrats. Central to both bills is an upgraded databased of use-of-force incidents, enabling officers' records to be tracked. They would also do away with chokeholds, require the use of body cameras and bolster training to prevent racial profiling or excessive use of force. Where they differ is the amount of mandatory changes and how they handle "qualified immunity" — Democrats seek to end that. The two bills are now on a collision course.
Locally, Joplin High School announced that a rescheduled graduation ceremony, set for Junge Stadium, has been canceled in light of a rise in local COVID cases. The ceremony was set for June 28.
Those are the biggest news items from today. As for tomorrow, you'll find the following reports:
- The Joplin Fire Department held a training session Wednesday on structural collapses. Learn about the tactics and strategies firefighters use in those situations.
- Leaders in Tulsa, including a Democratic state representative, are advising President Donald Trump to avoid going to the state's historic Greenwood District as he campaigns in Oklahoma this weekend.
- The city of Neosho is considering allowing churches to meet in greater numbers under its state of emergency ordinance. Even further down the road, a plan is in the works to offer COVID testing to employers in an effort to limit spread of the disease.
Some of us are over the hump for the week, others deal with Monday problems on Wednesday and are just getting their week started. Whatever your case, we hope you enjoy the rest of your evening.
