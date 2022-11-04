NEOSHO, Mo. — “It is going to change the whole dynamic down there.”
Neosho City Manager David Kennedy’s excited statement about the completion of a project at Lime Kiln Park is understandable. Before the downstream side of a low-head dam was filled in, that particular part of Shoal Creek was a drowning hazard that had claimed lives.
Since 2019, the city has been working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Missouri Department of Conservation to fill in the dam and replace it with rapids. In addition to removing the drowning hazard, the project will allow for native species of fish and mussels to migrate upstream.
To fix the hazard, workers filled the downstream side with a rocky slope that creates a series of moderate rapids that extend for about 220 feet.
Now, the dam and the park surrounding it can change from a danger to a draw of visitors.
“What this is going to do is open up the area for the community, where they will be able to use it. Little kids can play out there,” Kennedy said. “It changes the whole dynamic of the park ... We are looking to really promote that park and give the community another location for fishing or swimming.
A ribbon-cutting will be held at noon Saturday to celebrate completion of the project and the reopening of the park.
Part of that event Saturday will focus on other nearby restoration efforts for Shoal Creek, where about 1,700 native species of trees are being planted.
Both the dam project and the tree planting are made possible with federal grants and restoration efforts focused on the Shoal Creek watershed, and an area where Shoal and Hickory creeks merge.
“Originally this area was forested,” said Drew Holt, western Ozark waters coordinator with the Nature Conservancy. “The idea is to restore the native, pre-settlement conditions.”
Rapids for restoration
Work to fill in the dam’s dropoff involved placing a variety of rocks in that area, said Michael Atkinson, vice president of Allgeier Martin and Associates, the engineering firm hired to plan the project. The riprap, or stretch of rocky rapids, was installed over three phases in the span of a few months, where portions of the creek were diverted within the existing banks.
“We hauled in several truckloads,” Atkinson said. “The riprap is made of rock boulders anywhere from 6 to 34 inches, and we mixed them up to make the riprap slope.”
Larger boulders were used on the south side to create a fish passage area — the gaps between the boulders create channels that can be used by fish, mussels and other species for migration, he said. The north side features a basic canoe chute that paddlers can use.
Workers also did a large amount of dredging and removal of debris on the upstream side of the dam — more than the original project called for. A larger island is now gone, Atkinson said, and workers also cleaned out an intake structure used to supply Neosho’s water. (Shoal Creek is also the source of Joplin’s water supply.)
The result of the project gives Neosho more water capacity for its customers, aids native species that live in the creek and eliminates a drowning hazard that has been responsible for at least five deaths since 2015.
Atkinson said it will be hard on Saturday for people to see the riprap doing its job. When rainfall returns and the creek’s flow increases, the benefits will be much more visible.
Working through the Missouri Department of Conservation, the approximately $500,000 project was funded by a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Kennedy said in September that the city will continue to develop the park with concrete benches and other structures.
The development at the park adds to the investment Neosho has made in its parks over the last few years. At nearby Morse Park, the city has developed a new bicycle course — the High Ground Bike Preserve offers more than 8 miles of bike trails, as well as a skills loop and a bicycle playground. The city has also started an opening day for trout fishing season.
Tree planting
While environmental efforts funded the project at the park, they have also focused on spots up and down Shoal Creek.
Near the dam is an area where Shoal and Hickory creeks meet. The confluence area is where community members have been working to plant about 40 different species of native trees and bushes at a 35-acre former cattle operation.
Over the past week, groups of students and volunteers from Neosho High School, as well as local stream teams and other conservation groups, have worked to get those trees in the ground at the site.
Holt, who lives Springfield, said the tree planting effort will accomplish two goals:
• The trees will offer cover and food sources for land-based wildlife in the area.
• The trees will reduce the amount of runoff water from what has previously been a hayfield.
“More water will soak into the ground,” Holt said. “That means less sediment and nutrients in the creek, which in excess can negatively affect the quality of life for native species.”
The work represents only a portion of restoration and monitoring projects going on, Holt said. Volunteers have been helping to monitor water quality, pick up trash, sample soil in fields and along banks, and more.
But the largest amount of work is being done by landowners along the watershed who have been adopting conservation practices for years, ever since a period in the late ’90s when excess algae and bacteria were present.
“Since 2002, many ag producers, ranchers and farmers have invested in conservation practices for streams, water and soil,” Holt said. “They are the ones who have done the heavy lifting, and set the standard. Our grant-funded projects are just complementary to that.”
He praised the farmers and landowners for their efforts along Shoal Creek, who he said “have been leading the way with soil and water conservation.”
3-year grant
The Nature Conservancy in 2019 received a grant of $207,395 from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources that it used over three years to help landowners with streambank stabilization, with replanting of grasses and trees along the creek, and with removing cattle from along the creek.
The Nature Conservancy coordinated its efforts with the Barry County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Missouri Department of Conservation. Participation was voluntary.
“We did three streambank stabilization projects in Barry County in the upper Shoal Creek headquarters. One of the three was actually along Pogue Creek,” said Holt.
There were also three tree plantings in conjunction with the streambank projects, as well as a fourth planting along another site in Barry County.
“Cattle had been removed from the area of the bankwork,” Holt said.
