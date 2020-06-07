Ellen Smith, a Missouri Southern State University graphic design graduate, hoped to capture the spirit of America’s national parks through abstract art and geometric shapes on pairs of socks as part of her senior art exhibit a couple of years ago.
But little did she know her idea would blossom into a neck gaiter that could be worn as a face shield or mask that would provide a layer of safety and comfort for people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith spent roughly two years working on her final project before graduating in the spring of 2018. Her project, called Toepos, focused on an effort to share her love for national parks and art.
“The original concept that I had created was for my senior art exhibit, and that body of work focused on the way geometric abstraction can capture the essence of a national park,” said Smith, 25. “At that time, my designs were printed on socks. Toepos is a combination of toes and topography, so the interaction of your feet with the interaction of the earth.”
Nate Karnes, one of Smith’s colleagues with the Christ in Youth nonprofit in Joplin, attended her show, and her designs sparked a thought that they could collaborate on an accessory for his outdoor apparel company called Remedy Provisions. The duo then launched their design series last November.
“He was like, ‘I would love it if we could partner to bring these designs to life on a real market. I think these would be a really good addition to my face shield (or gaiter) collection.’" That’s how they ended up on what is referred to as a face shield on Karnes' website.
Karnes, who established Remedy Provisions in 2012, sells apparel, including neck gaiters, via his website.
“All of my stuff is fly-fishing related, and all of Ellen’s stuff is national parks related, and it fit in the realm of what we wanted to do with Remedy Provisions and being about people who love the outdoors and things that inspire them,” he said. “I asked Ellen if she’d like to collaborate on it, and she was gracious enough to do it.”
The neck gaiters, or buffs as they are also called, are tubes of fabric that can be worn over the face, ears and neck to help keep one warm or cool. They offer protection from the sun, wind and dust. They can be worn a number of ways, including as a mask or face shield.
It’s essentially a tubular bandanna, which made it relatively easy for Smith to transfer her designs from pairs of socks onto the gaiters.
“A lot of fly fishermen call them gaiters, and they have a couple different names, but they’re really a multiuse garment,” Smith said. “My family loves the outdoors, so I was familiar with what these were before, and I thought it was a really natural transition.”
Smith said the reason they didn’t work out as socks is because there has to be really high minimum orders. Regardless, the project still captures the goal of giving people a way to express themselves and start conversations about nature.
“With these, they’re really cool because there’s no minimum orders since they’re made to order,” she said. “It’s a really cool partnership focusing on the way art design can showcase the love of outdoors, and that was what I was all about too. The goal I think will still be socks one day, but this is a really cool thing that’s helping a lot of people right now, and it’s still emulating the spirit of nature on a practical and active canvas.”
Smith designed the gaiters to give people an outlet to represent the lands that they love. There are currently 13 national park gaiters on their website, including some of their favorites, such as Rocky Mountain National Park. Karnes also has his own face shield designs. They come in different patterns and characters, and some even symbolize species of fish.
“Now, it’s been implemented in a way to help protect yourself and protect others, so for me, this is beyond what I had planned because my idea was socks, but those don’t really help protect other people,” Smith said. “It’s cool to see that something I’ve worked on is working in a new and functional way to help other people.”
For her senior show, Smith had seven of the national parks represented in her designs. She’s been working on adding parks and plans to have all 61 of the country’s national parks in the future.
“I receive a portion of the proceeds, and I’d love for some of that money to go toward protecting our national parks,” Smith said.
When the pandemic hit, people started buying the gaiters in bulk because they’re more comfortable than a regular face mask. The opportunity has given Smith a chance to hear customer feedback and what they’re gravitating toward in the collection. Smith said their partnership has grown because they can both learn and inspire each other.
“Her designs are amazing, and she’s so good at what she does,” Karnes said. “We just put it together, and we’ve been making it happen. It’s been super fun.”
After the pandemic ends, Smith said, they’re going to continue to work on other outdoor apparel items together like shirts and hats.
“I do feel like it would be a goal one day to expand into my own shop, but for now, this is a really fun side project that I get to work on, and he’s just given me a really great avenue to make it come to life,” she said. “I do think it would be really cool if Toepos was its own standalone thing, but I do really enjoy this partnership in the meantime.”
Online
For details, visit Remedy Provisions x Toepos website at https://remedyprovisions.com/collections/remedy-x-toepos.
