A fundraising campaign has been launched to buy furniture for the Joplin Bungalows, a 20-apartment development being constructed through a limited liability company formed by the Economic Security Corp.
The project is to be built at 2617 McCoy Ave. and will be occupied by low-income seniors and homeless veterans.
The project was funded with a $4 million allocation from disaster recovery funding received by the city of Joplin from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The intention is to provide affordable housing for people who have such low incomes that it has been difficult to find a place for them to live since the 2011 tornado destroyed so many older dwellings with lower rents.
Because those to be served by the project likely would not have home furnishings or money to buy them, the ESC is asking the community to get involved, according to Deb Markman, resource development director. She said federal funding cannot be used to buy furniture.
The ESC estimates that it will cost about $83,500 to buy furnishings such as beds, tables, chairs and couches for all the units.
Furnishings for an entire veteran or senior apartment can be funded with a $4,000 donation or sponsorship. Individual pieces of furniture can be funded by a donation of $35 to $395.
Information about the project and how donations can be made can be found at escswa.org. There also is a way to make donations through ESC's page on Facebook or on GoFundMe. Checks can be sent to Joplin Bungalows in care of the ESC, P.O. Box 207, Joplin, MO 64802.
The campaign will go through Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Partners with ESC in the project are the Springfield-based Vecino Group, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city of Joplin, Southwest Missouri Bank, the Homeless Coalition and St. Thomas The Apostle Episcopal Church.
The Joplin Bungalows is the only project of its kind funded within HUD's Region VII, which includes Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska.
ESC serves Barton, Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties to help meet basic human needs for food and shelter while providing access to increased education and skills.
