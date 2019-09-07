A fundraiser is planned this Wednesday for the family of Kadin Roberts-Day, the Joplin High School football player who died Wednesday after a practice.
From 11 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 11, Buffalo Wild Wings in Joplin will donate 15 percent of all sales (excluding alcohol) to the Roberts-Day family. There also will be a donation box on site to collect cash and checks for the family.
The restaurant is located at 1525 S. Range Line Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.