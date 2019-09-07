A fundraiser is planned this Wednesday for the family of Kadin Roberts-Day, the Joplin High School football player who died Wednesday after a practice.

From 11 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 11, Buffalo Wild Wings in Joplin will donate 15 percent of all sales (excluding alcohol) to the Roberts-Day family. There also will be a donation box on site to collect cash and checks for the family.

The restaurant is located at 1525 S. Range Line Road.

