ANDERSON, Mo. — Students at McDonald County High School will hold a chili fundraiser at Tuesday night's basketball game to raise funds for a classmate traveling to New York City this week in pursuit of his dream.
McDonald County senior Payton Nalley plans to audition this weekend at The Juilliard School, one of the top performing arts schools in the country. To help him with travel expenses, chili dinners, including all the fixings, a cookie and a drink, will be sold in the school cafeteria for a suggested donation of $5 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, ahead of the 6 p.m. game.
Nalley is active in several of the arts programs at the high school.
“I’ve never known fully what I was going to do with my life, but I thought it would have something to do with music or art,” he said. “But the drama and acting became so much more prominent; it is so much fun and amazing. ... Acting is so freeing, and it is so much fun to create characters, using different voices and making them so much more than they are in the script."
One of his favorite plays, “Little Women,” in which he played the role of a professor with a German accent. More recently, he worked on set design and lighting for "Dracula," for which he also filled the lead role, in the newly opened McDonald County Little Theatre.
“Not only is Payton very intelligent, but he is very good at character development and can do anything from drama to comedy,” said his instructor, Wyatt Hester. “But most importantly, he is very thoughtful and solid. That is why I think Juilliard will like him.”
The Juilliard School was established in 1905 to train students in drama, music and dance. Its alumni include Robin Williams, Val Kilmer, Viola Davis, Anthony Mackie and Adam Driver.
The application process requires a resume and an essay demonstrating artistic merit, and the school's acceptance rate is about 5% to 8%. Nalley believes that even if he is not accepted into Juilliard, his audition will look good on a resume simply because he took the chance.
“My family has been very supportive of this, but they also want me to know how hard it is to get accepted and the realization of that so I am not very disappointed” if that happens, Nalley said.
Nalley's classmates and instructors hope to raise $300 through Tuesday's chili fundraiser to help him get to New York City, said Joseph Beachner, a college and career officer at the high school.
"I don't know if we've ever had anybody interview at Juilliard," he said. "It's a big deal. He's really talented, and everybody is rallying behind him to get him there."
