The Minnie Hackney Community Service Center will be the beneficiary of the inaugural “Community First” fundraiser by Access to Justice, a local law firm, for its role in supporting the public during February’s cold spell.
The fundraiser is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Friday. The Los Panchos food truck, of Monett, will be parked at the law firm’s Joplin office, 214 W. Fifth St.; the first 50 visitors will receive free tacos. Free T-shirts will also be distributed until supplies run out.
Access to Justice, operated by attorneys Austin Knoblock and Scott McGreevy, serves the Joplin and Kansas City areas. The law firm will accept donations on behalf of the community center and will also contribute a donation directly.
“We just wanted to reach out to others and give free food to help around the community,” said Careya Garcia, a legal assistant at the law firm. “We chose Minnie Hackney because we’ve known people that go there, and we also saw that they’ve been helping during the cold. We just want to give back to them.”
The Minnie Hackney Community Service Center is a 501(c)(4) dedicated to offering educational, civic, and social programs within the Joplin community. It’s located at 110 S. Main Street.
The center closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19 but recently opened its doors for nearly a week last month. From Feb. 13-19, volunteers served over 150 meals a day, and the site was the only emergency shelter in Joplin to stay open 24 hours a day during the entire extreme weather crisis. Historic low temperatures dipped down to minus 15 degrees and left many people without power or access to running water.
Not a single person was turned away, according to Nanda Nunnelly, president of the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center. The community support was overwhelming where they donated food, supplies and clothing.
Volunteers distributed over 100 blankets, provided overnight shelter to 30+ individuals daily, served over 150 meals a day, coordinated showers for 15 people daily and also offered transportation. Nunnelly said they not only assisted the houseless population but also individuals who lost power.
“The Saturday morning before the storm, I was reading that the city wasn’t going to open up and offer anything, so I reached out to my four board members, and one said this is our mission — to unite members of projects and civic improvement and to help indigent persons and what better way to do that than this,” said Nunnelly. “We made an executive decision at that time that we would open for the emergency period.”
Background
Previously named the Negro Service Council of Joplin, the organization was formed in 1946 during segregation and the civil rights era. It was the same year President Harry S. Truman established the President’s Committee on Civil Rights, which would recommend "more adequate means and procedures for the protection of the civil rights of the people of the United States."
“Having been formed during segregation, there was a time where Black people were not allowed to use bathrooms in Joplin or get gasoline or stay overnight,” said Nunnelly. “Many of the founding members, their names and homes were in the Green Book. When there was not enough room in some of their homes, according to Minnie Hackney and several newspaper articles, they were allowed to stay at the center.”
Nunnelly said the organization was formed for several different reasons including education, recreational programs for teens, civic improvement projects, financial assistance and highlighting African-American leaders in the community.
The center’s name was changed in 2019 to bear the name of Minnie Hackney, the center’s first executive director who worked there for more than three decades. Nunnelly said there weren’t any programs offered at the center for 10 years until the new board of officers took initiative in 2019.
“We formed committees to bring in groups like a family fun night with arts and games,” she said. “We started a line dancing class. We had a recycled art class and a community quilt class. We increased the membership and now have well over 70 members. We really just went to work.”
The organization has raised more than $6,000 to sponsor Black-owned business memberships at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. Fifteen Black-owned businesses now hold chamber memberships and all the extra benefits given to members.
