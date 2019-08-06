CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Back to School Movie Night in the Park will raise funds for Power of Play, a group that aims to help create universally inclusive playgrounds for the Carl Junction school district.
The family-friendly event, hosted by Stone’s Corner Pharmacy, is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Frank Dean Sports Complex, located at Terrill and Park Lanes.
There will be food trucks, live music and inflatables, followed by a free screening of “The Greatest Showman” on a drive-in sized video wall.
Upcoming Power of Play projects involve resurfacing playgrounds and adding structures that are accessible to all children including those with special needs or physical limitations.
Details: 417-624-6590.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.