Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a fun fundraiser to help foster children.
Fostering Hope is featuring flamingoes at the center of its latest fundraiser. The agency supports children across the region in foster care.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of The Joplin Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Joplin Schools preparing to install one of the biggest video scoreboards in the area at Junge Field, as well as upgrading the press box.
- A lawsuit being filed to force the state to expand Medicaid coverage in accordance with a recent election, despite the Legislature refusing to fund it.
- An update on anticipated severe weather for Thursday.
We've made it through the halfway point of the week. We hope the rest of your evening is pleasant.
