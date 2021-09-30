CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new event, being held on the Carthage square, will give the public a chance to interact with law enforcement officers in a positive environment and raise money for one of the biggest outreach programs of the year for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies are hosting “A Night Out at the Courthouse,” which includes a car show, pulled pork dinner, silent auction, kids’ pumpkin painting, live music and a silent auction for items donated by local businesses. Cars will start gathering on the square about 5 p.m. Saturday. The food and the rest of the fun will begin at 6 p.m., said Sgt. Everett Barrett, one of the organizers. The event will wrap up at 9 p.m.
Proceeds will go toward the Shop With a Deputy program. For more than two decades, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has given needy children from some of the school districts outside Jasper County’s biggest communities a $100 gift card and a chance to meet Santa Claus and shop with a deputy at the Carthage Walmart.
Barrett said deputies normally reach out privately and in public to businesses and individuals for support for Shop With a Deputy, but this year, coming off the difficulty of 2020, they decided to do something different.
“We always look for opportunities for interaction with the community, and this idea kind of morphed into its current form,” Barrett said. “We thought this year instead of just reaching out to the businesses and asking for money, we’d offer more of an event for the community to get together and interact with law enforcement in a positive way. That’s kind of where the whole idea of a fundraiser came together.”
Barrett said vehicles entered into the cruise-in will pay a $20 entry fee, and three trophies will be given at the event. Car owners can preregister at www.jasper countysheriff.org or register the day of the event.
Dinner will be catered by Boomer’s Barbecue in Carthage, with some food and material provided by Springfield Grocers. A deputy will be posted in the Jasper County courthouse to let people see the recent improvements on the first floor, Barrett said.
Barrett said the sheriff’s office needs donations to help fund the event this year.
“This event allows local children to spend time with our deputies and shop for presents they otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford,” Barrett said. “Deputies and community members volunteer during the event to let the children take pictures with Santa, have snacks and drinks, and shop with the children. It means a great deal to the children to get to go and know they will have presents under the tree when they wake up on Christmas morning.”
Barrett said this ongoing event helped nearly 100 children last year, and they hope to help even more children this year.
For details, see the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or call the office at 417-358-8177.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.