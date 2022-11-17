WEBB CITY, Mo. — A fundraiser dinner for the WIC program at the Webb City Farmers Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Mining Days Building, 702 Dawson Drive in King Jack Park.
Dinner includes salad and a bottomless bowl of soup. Restaurants providing soup include Famos Grill, Twisted Kitchen, Ghetto Taco and the Market Kitchen. Soup options are expected to include creamy chicken noodle, steak and mushroom brie, chicken tortilla, butternut bisque and root vegetable.
The cost is $20 per person. Handmade bowls are available for an additional donation.
All proceeds will benefit the WIC program at the farmers market. WIC, which stands for Women Infants Children, is a state program that provides a small amount of supplemental food to low-income new mothers and children. Families eligible for the program can visit the market's information table once per week to receive two $5 coupons that can be used toward the purchase of locally grown fruits, vegetables, meats or eggs.
In 2022, the market has distributed an average of $180 worth of coupons each week, with some weeks reaching as much as $300.
Details: 417-438-5833.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.