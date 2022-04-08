A fundraiser honoring three Joplin police officers and their families has raised almost $200,000.
TAMKO Building Products, a roofing company based in Joplin, announced the fundraiser last month, saying it would match donations up to $25,000. Kim Eckerman, director of marketing and communications for the company, said other businesses far exceeded those donations.
“We greatly appreciate the community stepping up in this effort,” Eckerman said. “Support for law enforcement is nothing new for TAMKO, but when we saw the need, we wanted to support these families.”
Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed died when they were shot on March 8 by a fleeing suspect. Officer Rick Hirshey was also shot by the suspect, but has survived his injuries.
The last of the money was delivered to the Police Department on Friday, Eckerman said. It is to be divided among the three families of the officers.
TAMKO announced the donation drive three days after the shooting with a $25,000 donation, and announced another $25,000 that would be matched. Crossland Construction matched it with a single $25,000 donation. Other donations included $15,000 from Freeman Health Systems and $2,500 from Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.
In addition, TAMKO employees raised $15,000 in donations, which also were matched by the company.
