Funeral planned for Baxter Springs sailor who died at Pearl Harbor

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A Baxter Springs sailor who was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor and who was listed as missing in action for more than 70 years will be laid to rest in his hometown Saturday, surrounded by surviving family.
Navy Fireman First Class Hadley I. Heavin was 23 years old when he died on Dec. 7, 1941. He was officially accounted for on Sept. 17, 2019, by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, part of the U.S. Department of Defense, which works to recover the remains of Americans who went missing from past wars.
DNA samples were taken from Heavin’s two remaining brothers, Charles (Frog) Heavin and Rex Heavin, in 2017, which were then analyzed by scientists in order to identify the remains. The scientists also used dental and anthropological analysis, circumstantial and material evidence, as well as three types of DNA analysis.
Memorial services for Hadley will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Christian Church, 3020 Roberts Road in Baxter Springs. Burial will follow with full military honors at the Baxter Springs Cemetery. He will be buried next to his brother, Herbie, who died in 2008, according to Hadley’s nieces, Linda Price and Janet Carr, both of Riverton.
If Herbie were alive today, the siblings said their dad would’ve been elated to know his brother was finally coming back to Baxter Springs.
“He would’ve said, ‘Praise the Lord. Hallelujah. My brother’s coming home,’” said Carr.
Long-awaited news
“It was kind of an overwhelming feeling that it was something so amazing that we never expected it to happen because he had been missing in action for 78 years,” said Price, referring to the telephone call with the news about Hadley. “We’re absolutely glad for it.”
Linda and Janet — Herbie’s daughters — said Hadley had five brothers and one sister. Even though Linda and Janet never got the opportunity to meet their uncle, his memory was kept alive through family stories.
“We never really knew him because he was already gone when we were born, but we know how my dad and all of his brothers, they watched for him to come home every day,” said Price.
His nieces said one of Hadley’s favorite past times was boxing, and he could’ve had the chance to pursue it professionally but turned it down because he didn’t want to hurt anyone. They described him as loving toward his family.
“He was only about a few months from being discharged when he was killed,” said Carr. “I think within four to six months, he would’ve been out when that happened. My dad said he was looking forward to coming home and wanted to get back around his family and his hometown. That didn’t end up happening for him. I think he was homesick.”
Hadley had attended Baxter Schools through the eighth grade before leaving school to help take care of his siblings during the Great Depression.
Hadley’s service
Hadley enlisted in the U.S. Navy in June 1938 at the age of 20. He completed his basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Station in Illinois, where he continued to box and won several Golden Gloves awards, according to family.
On Dec. 7, 1941, Hadley died in action while aboard the battleship USS West Virginia, after the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. During the attack on Pearl Harbor, the battleship was hit by two bombs and several torpedoes that blew massive holes in its port side. The crew performed counter-flooding measures to keep the battleship from capsizing, and it came to rest on the shallow harbor floor.
Hadley was one of 107 crewmen on the West Virginia who died that day. When the ship was eventually salvaged, Navy personnel discovered the remains of at least 66 crew members, including Hadley, whose remains were listed as unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, located at Punchbowl Crater in Hawaii.
Hadley's name was inscribed on the Walls of the Missing at Punchbowl, and a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate that he has been accounted for. He was awarded the Purple Heart.
Originally, Hadley was scheduled to be put to rest on May 23, but his funeral service was postponed due to COVID-19. Several members of his family, including immediate and extended family members, plan to be present for the memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.