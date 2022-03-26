U.S. and Missouri flags at all government buildings in St. Francois County will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Sunday in honor of Bonne Terre police Officer Lane Burns, a former Carthage resident who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.
Burns was fatally wounded March 17 when he and Cpl. Garrett Worley were ambushed at a local motel, where they were responding to a disturbance call.
"The murder of Lane Burns reminds us of the tremendous debt we owe to the heroes of law enforcement who take on violent criminals that threaten the safety of our communities," Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement. "We will forever remember Lane Burns for the valor he displayed as he confronted crime and protected others.”
Burns, 30, was a Carthage native and a 2009 graduate of Carthage High School. While living in the area, he attended the Carthage Family Worship Center with his family and was an active member of the community.
He graduated from Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Academy in 2012 and had served with the Bonne Terre Police Department for five years.
After Burns' funeral on Saturday, a procession will travel from Bonne Terre to Carthage on Sunday. It aims to leave Bonne Terre at 9 a.m. and will enter Carthage on Highway 96, turn left onto Garrison Avenue, turn left onto Fairview Avenue and continue on routes E and F to Harvey Cemetery, where it is scheduled to arrive at about 2 p.m.
The public is invited to line the streets to show support for Burns' family and law enforcement personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.