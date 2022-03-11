The Joplin Police Department released plans Friday for public visitation and funeral services in honor of Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed, who were fatally wounded this week in service to their community.
Mason-Woodard Mortuary & Crematory is handling the arrangements for both Cooper, a 46-year-old veteran of the city police force, and Reed, 27, who has served the city the past five years.
Both officers died of gunshot wounds suffered in a shooting spree Tuesday that also seriously injured Officer Rickey Hirshey, 53, before the shooter himself was mortally wounded by a fourth officer.
Public visitation for Cpl. Cooper will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University at 3950 E. Newman Road. The funeral service for Cooper will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the same location.
Visitation for Officer Reed will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. His funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the same location.
Area first responders paid tribute Friday morning to Cooper, forming an honor escort of vehicles accompanying his body to Springfield for an autopsy.
Organ harvesting on Reed concluded Friday night following an honor walk held at the hospital where he had been kept alive for three days. His autopsy will be conducted Monday in Springfield.
TAMKO Building Products challenged area businesses on Friday to support the Joplin police officers and their families.
The company made a $25,000 donation and said it will match business donations to the Joplin Police Department up to a total of $25,000 through April 1.
The Joplin-based company also said that it will match any donations made by its employees through April 1 with up to $500 more per donation.
Donations are recommended to be made through Joplin’s Fraternal Order of Police and designated for the support of the wives and families of the officers.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the fraternal family of the Joplin police force, which faithfully serves our community daily,” TAMKO Chairman and CEO David Humphreys said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by this unfathomable loss. To honor the sacrifices of these officers and their families, we urge other businesses to step up and join us in donating funds.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.