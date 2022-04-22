The 12 bestselling all-electric vehicles in U.S. at the beginning of 2022 are:

As of 2022, Missouri does not offer any monetary rebates for the purchase of electric vehicles, though Missouri lawmakers have made EVs exempt from emissions inspections requirements.

In total, that's up to a $12,500 discount for families thinking about getting an EV, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. As proposed, the credit may not apply to vehicles over a suggested retail price of $80,000 for vans, SUVs, and pickup trucks, or $55,000 for all other vehicles.

The bill would give a $7,500 tax credit to purchase a plug-in electric vehicle, with an additional $500 if the vehicle’s battery is made in the U.S. Another $4,500 tax credit could be added if the vehicle is assembled with a domestic union labor.

President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" act, making its way through Congress, includes incentives in the form of tax credits that would make owning an electric vehicle more affordable to individuals and families.

Where are EVs locally?

• It's complicated, says Tesla owner Aaron Baker, but if you want to purchase a Tesla and you live in the Joplin area, you can visit one of two Missouri-based Tesla showrooms — in Kansas City and Chesterfield in the St. Louis metro — for a test drive. The best bet is to order a Tesla online, wait a couple of months for it to arrive, and then pick it up and drive it home from one of those two locations, or a third showroom located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he said.

• A battery recall on all Chevy Bolts has prevented dealerships from selling one of America’s cheapest EVs, but a fix has been found. Several Bolt models are available at Landers Chevrolet of Joplin, according to a salesman there, with more models coming to the dealership throughout 2022.

• One of the newest all-electric vehicles is the 2022 F-150 Lightning, the first F-Series that’s gas-free. New F-150 Lightnings can now be reserved at Ford Fletcher in Joplin, according to the website.

• While the Nissan Leaf is one of the more popular electric car models selling in the U.S. right now, a salesman said Frank Fletcher Nissan in Joplin is not licensed to sell electric vehicles.

• Honda is making all-electric cars, including the highly anticipated 2024 Prologue SUV, but as of right now, the Japan-based auto dealer is not selling any EVs in the U.S.

• Roper Kia in Joplin had one all-electric EV6 on its lot for sale this week, with more vehicles — Kia also sells the Niro EV and Soul EV — on their way to Joplin throughout the rest of 2022.

• Fletcher Hyundai could not be reached for comment.