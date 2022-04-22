Electric vehicles in America are here to stay, and in the coming years they are expected to begin driving a sizable wedge into the market held for nearly a century by gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles.
But the switch to electric — a “revolution,” as some pundits are calling it — probably should have occurred decades ago, electric vehicle historian Jim Donovan said.
In 1996, General Motors launched the EV1, the first mass-produced electric vehicle of the modern era by a major automaker. But this push to embrace green technology was never fully embraced by rival auto makers, and GM ended up destroying the remaining EV1 inventory, despite positive customer reaction nationwide. They believed at the time that electric cars represented an unprofitable black hole.
Oh, what could have been, said Donovan, who serves as a longstanding member of the Kansas City-based Mid-America Electric Auto Association. In many ways, the EV1 should have been a household name by now, similar to how Tesla is thought of today, he said.
The first electric vehicle that Donovan owned was a 1976 Dodge Omni-based Jet Electrica 007, he said, purchased for $2,000 in cash in 1993. The two-door hatchback was a genuine attempt — much like the later EV1 — to jump-start America’s interest in electric cars during the 1970s energy crisis, when substantial petroleum shortages led to elevated gasoline prices at the pump.
The idea quickly fizzled out, however, mostly because the technology couldn’t meet consumer demands. Donovan’s Jet Electrica, for example, had a driving battery range of 40 miles. Despite the lackluster performance, Donovan said he drove the car for years because his daily commute was less than 20 miles. In total, he has owned 30 electric cars, nearly all of them converted from gasoline to electric by "backyard mechanics."
“We took those cars out to the driveway, tore the internal combustion engine and all other related parts out, and converted it to electric,” he said. “It’s a hobby.”
His favorite EV was a converted 1987 Chevy S-10 — “best one I ever had,” he said, “which is why my 30th EV is a (converted) 2012 Chevy S-10.”
'A future in EVs'
There are more than 2 million electric vehicles in use today in the United States, and that number is expected to grow to 18.7 million by the end of the decade.
Companies including General Motors have said they will phase out cars powered by gasoline and diesel and be completely electric by 2035. Ford also said it will convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup in Europe to electric power by 2030, and it is introducing this year an all-electric F-150, America's bestselling full-size pickup, in the U.S. Toyota, meanwhile, recently announced a $35 billion investment to build EVs.
“I really believe there is a future in EVs,” which has been spearheaded by the highly successful Tesla vehicle models and is now being reinforced by a slew of new models from nearly every major automaker, Donovan said. This flood of EVs — promising increased ranges and lower prices — “will take away from the gas burners,” he said.
The Edison Electric Institute has projected there will be 22 million EVs on U.S. roads in 2030, requiring more than 100,000 fast chargers.
"I'm very supportive of the other automakers, and I love that all of these vehicles are coming out, like pickup trucks and even an (electric) Hummer — it's not just SUVs and cars," Tesla owner Aaron Baker said. "I'm fully supportive of all of these efforts."
Those efforts are starting to gain traction nationwide — and noticeably so. During a Mid-America Association meeting in 2012, “one of our members stated, ‘You want to make me happy? Have me pull up to a four-way stop with three other cars all stopped at their signs, and all of them be electric; then I’ll be happy,’" Donovan said. "And in 2018, he came back and said, ‘That happened.’ So yes — it’s happening.”
There are now more than 20 electric car models available for purchase in the U.S., with more on the horizon — sedans, compacts, SUVs and luxury cars from Kia, Jaguar, Hyundai, Nissan and Audi. The combined investment and push by major car companies will go a long way in reversing what is the greatest detriment to electric vehicles right now: their hefty price tag.
The average price for a new EV is $56,437, according to Kelley Blue Book — roughly equivalent to an entry-level luxury car. A Car Dealer magazine poll conducted earlier this year found that 62% of respondents said EVs are too expensive compared with traditional fuel vehicles, though 49% said they would be open to the idea should prices dramatically drop.
“The price has to come down some more first before we’ll see mass adoption,” Baker said.
The cheapest EVs on the market in the Midwest are the Nissan Leaf, the 2022 Mini Cooper SE and the Chevy Bolt EV.
While a new EV owner will pay more money upfront, in the long run — if the driver travels at least 12,000 miles a year and has a home-based charger — there’s a good chance they will be in the black within two or three years.
Eventually, said Tesla owner Bart Paden, of Carthage, an EV will cost the same as a gas-powered car.
“Buying an electric car will no longer be an argument,” he said, “but a viable choice.”
Baker added: "My advice to people, before they make an assumption about an electric vehicle: They should either test drive one, ride in one or talk to someone who owns one. It helps."
