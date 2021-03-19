CARTHAGE, Mo. — When members of a group raising funds for the planned KCU College of Dental Medicine in Joplin approached the trustees of Carthage’s McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital Trust for help, they asked for $250,000 spread out over five years.
The Carthage trustees liked the idea so much they decided not to give them the $250,000 they asked for — they gave them $375,000 over five years, an increase from $50,000 a year to $75,000 a year.
“They’re going to come and do dental exams for kids in school in Carthage, and that’s where you really need to start the good oral care habit; you have to start it young,” said board Chairman Ron Petersen Sr. “We thought it would be good for Carthage; there’s a lot of need here in Southwest Missouri for good dental care. There’s a shortage of dentists here.”
The board of trustees unanimously approved the grant, and the Carthage City Council, which gives final say on the grants from the trust, recently approved it
Petersen said the $75,000 annual donation can be accommodated easily in the interest income on the $20 million trust, so the donation won’t be a strain on its resources.
College of Dental Medicine
Don LaFerla — longtime Carthage resident and former president of the McCune-Brooks Hospital Board of Trustees when the city still owned the hospital now known as Mercy Carthage — spoke to the council about the plans for the new College of Dental Medicine on the Kansas City University campus in the south part of Joplin.
He was joined by Rudy Farber, a Neosho banker and chairman of the Joplin Regional Medical School Alliance, the nonprofit that raises funds to support the medical school.
Farber said the total cost of the planned three-story dental school addition is $80 million, with KCU putting up $40 million and asking for local and area donations for the other $40 million. Farber said the group is now about $5 million short of its goal.
LaFerla said there are benefits to adding a dental school to the existing medical school. He noted the Yours to Lose program, an alliance between KCU and Missouri Southern State University that allows medical students to start their college education at Missouri Southern and be guaranteed a spot at the KCU-Joplin school in advance.
“That program was founded with KCU and MSSU and the medical school, and a similar program to that will be set up for the dental school,” LaFerla said. “There are four or five Carthage students in the Yours to Lose program and in the KCU medical school right now. One of the Carthage kids is going to graduate in May.”
Farber talked about the possibility of third-year and fourth-year KCU dental students providing dental services to Carthage school students and low-income folks in the area.
“Third- and fourth-year students can practice some degree of dentistry,” Farber said. The plan is to have these students go out into communities such as Carthage and work with your local dentists and also people like Access Family Care. Access has a tremendous need for dentists.”
LaFerla said the school itself will employ about 130 faculty, administrators and staff, many of them coming to live here from outside the area. Some may choose to live in Carthage.
Questions
David Armstrong, the lone "no" vote on the council, said his objection was not to the proposal itself. He said he doesn’t believe the city and the trustees are keeping promises made to the residents of Carthage in 2016, when they asked residents to vote to allow the city to sell the hospital to Mercy, creating the $20 million McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital Trust.
He said the city and those supporting the sale promised big infrastructure projects including parks projects, walking trails and others.
“I have absolutely no qualms with the dental school or its plan,” Armstrong said. “I think they’re needed for our area. ... My issue, notwithstanding, is that there were promises made about what was going to happen with this money. Those promises have not been kept. We are the arbiters of how that money is supposed to be spent and how those promises are to be kept. If we don’t force this board to keep those promises, no one will. We’re nothing but a rubber stamp.”
James Harrison, the council’s representative on the trust board, said the board does not recruit people or ideas to fund, it decides whether or not to fund applications as they are submitted to it.
“If someone wants to have a community center built, they need to fill out an application and send it in,” Harrison said. “That’s not what the trust does. It does not go out to seek things in Carthage. If someone has a problem with what’s coming to the board, then they need to find someone to send an application for that and see what happens.”
Councilman Seth Thompson said he agreed with Armstrong’s contentions.
“However, I think it has nothing to do with (this proposal),” Thompson said. “I’m going to have to compartmentalize the two things. I’m going to vote for it simply because I want that opportunity for us to do this. I do think we need to seek funds from this trust for what we feel like it was stated as a purpose. We need to find some way to encourage other entities to request money. I think that’s separate from what they’re requesting.”
Commented
