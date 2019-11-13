MIAMI, Okla. — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Development Foundation raised a record $103,000 at its 18th annual fundraising gala earlier this month.
Those funds will go toward scholarships and will support NEO's agriculture department's effort to build a greenhouse for educational instruction and community projects, said Jennifer Walker, the foundation's executive director.
The ag department is one of the oldest on campus and features education areas including livestock, forestry and agri-business. In 2018, NEO also announced the introduction of an agronomy program.
