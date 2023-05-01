In The Sauce Brands Inc. announced that its newest Gambino’s Pizza opens Tuesday at 101 Village Landing at the intersection of Demott Drive (Missouri Highway 171) and Fir Road, across from Harps Foods.
“The new Gambino’s Pizza is truly a family-owned concept,” Lance Adams said in a statement. “I am in a partnership with my three sons, Landon, Jansen and Kellen. Our combined experiences and various business expertise will be invaluable. It’s truly a blessing to come together as a family and provide a quality restaurant to our friends and neighbors.”
Gambino’s Pizza will operate seven days a week, opening daily at 11 a.m. In addition to family dining, the restaurant offers a private board room, party room and outdoor dining, as well as delivery, carryout and a drive-thru window. Orders can be placed in person, via phone or app, or online at GambinosPizza.com.
The Gambino’s Pizza chain currently consists of locations in five states.
All Gambino’s Pizzas are owned and operated by independent franchisees. In The Sauce Brands is the franchisor, located in Wichita, Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.