Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into growing generosity.
A Springfield food relief agency is seeking to introduce gardening to its services, with hopes of people benefitting from the harvest and communities getting strengthened.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- An industrial park under development in Carthage.
- State lawmakers trying to bolster the state's abortion ban.
- Student organizations holding PSU's first diversity week.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
