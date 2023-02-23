Volunteer Kayla Cotter helps helps sort seeds for the Garden to Go kits at Ozarks Food Harvest in Springfield. Local agencies in Jasper County that will have the kits include Carthage Senior Center, Crosslines Carthage, Feeding Inc., Crosslines Joplin, Lafayette House and Carl Junction Helping Hands Ministries. In Newton County, agencies requesting seeds are The Help Center and the Neosho Senior Center. Individuals and families can ask for a kit from the local agencies. COURTESY | OZARK FOOD HARVEST