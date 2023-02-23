Garden Kits

Volunteer Kayla Cotter helps helps sort seeds for the Garden to Go kits at Ozarks Food Harvest in Springfield. Local agencies in Jasper County that will have the kits include Carthage Senior Center, Crosslines Carthage, Feeding Inc., Crosslines Joplin, Lafayette House and Carl Junction Helping Hands Ministries. In Newton County, agencies requesting seeds are The Help Center and the Neosho Senior Center. Individuals and families can ask for a kit from the local agencies. COURTESY | OZARK FOOD HARVEST

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into growing generosity. 

A Springfield food relief agency is seeking to introduce gardening to its services, with hopes of people benefitting from the harvest and communities getting strengthened. 

We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • An industrial park under development in Carthage. 
  • State lawmakers trying to bolster the state's abortion ban.
  • Student organizations holding PSU's first diversity week. 

