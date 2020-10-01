Gary Shaw thought he was going to get breakfast Thursday morning. Instead, he was honored as Joplin's 2020 Citizen of the Year.
The honor was presented at Central Christian Center by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
Brandon Davis, a past president of the chamber's board and member of the selection committee, said of Shaw: "His leadership style starts first from compassion. He's a faithful man, and that shows through when he leads. Because he has such a compassionate heart, it helps him make decisions and lead people in the right direction for the right reasons."
Shaw, currently a member of the Joplin City Council and executive administrator for Central Christian Center, was chosen for the honor after demonstrating outstanding commitment to the community, according to the chamber. Shaw was tabbed earlier this year by a six-person committee composed of prior award winners and former leaders of the chamber's board of directors.
The announcement caught Shaw by surprise. He walked into the sanctuary of the church to a round of applause. After hearing a presentation and accepting a trophy, he was almost moved to tears.
"I had no idea about this," Shaw said. "I never dreamed someone would think of me as an outstanding citizen. I'm just happy to be a citizen."
During the presentation, Davis highlighted Shaw's 18-year experience on the City Council, including two separate terms as mayor. Shaw was recognized for a number of developments and accomplishments in which he played a part, including:
• Passing a half-cent sales tax to replace pensions for Joplin police and firefighters.
• Attracting a dental school to the Joplin campus of Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.
• Developing Connect2Culture, an arts and entertainment group in Joplin.
• Attracting a Casey's General Stores distribution center to the Joplin area.
• Volunteering on several boards and projects throughout the area.
A native of Delphos, Ohio, Shaw served six years in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Ozark Christian College and has been with Central Christian Center for the past 40 years.
Shaw said he was honored to receive the award but didn't view it as an affirmation of his experience on the council.
"I don't look for validation," he said. "It's a privilege. An award like this, when you consider who has won before, that's a great group to be a part of."
