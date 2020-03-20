Hugh Cable stopped by Food Mart at 2002 S. Bird Ave. on Friday to check out plummeting gas prices. His son had told him that the price had dropped to $1.29, then the cheapest in town.
“I thought maybe he was telling me wrong, but I came by Main Street there, and it’s a 60-cent difference,” said Cable, of Joplin, noting that prices at some other stations were $1.89.
“The people in New York, Chicago and the big cities, they’re not driving, so what are they going to do with all of the gas?” Cable asked.
Late Thursday, gas prices fell to 99 cents a gallon in Kentucky.
“It may get to that here, too,” Cable said. “I may go out and buy me a big V-8 somewhere.”
J.D. Ransom, of Carterville, said he has tractors at home and decided to stop by and fill up some gas cans.
“I’m going to take advantage of it," he said.
Several other stations in the Joplin area were offering gas for $1.45 per gallon.
But before celebrating, remember that the drop is a result of the economic havoc wreaked by COVID-19, said Nick Chabarria, spokesperson for AAA, which has headquarters in St. Louis.
"In the state right now, in Missouri, we are looking at $1.90 as an average," he said, adding that on Jan. 6, it was $2.20.
"We'll probably continue to see this trend for a long time, at least for them to stay low," he said.
Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has declined by 8 cents to $2.17. The national average has not been this low since December 2016. Today, 19 states have averages under $2 per gallon.
However, because of the limitations caused by the virus on social and other events, there aren't a lot of places to travel.
"It's great when it's low, but we can't really benefit from it right now," Chabarria added.
Experts also are warning that the economic fallout from the disease coupled with a sudden drop in oil prices could push Iraq into an unprecedented crisis. The crude-exporting country is struggling to finance measures to contain the pandemic amid a leadership void in the federal government, and the unexpected oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia is further exacerbating budget shortfalls as losses accrue daily in trade, commerce, tourism and transportation.
Oil prices were already suffering shock from the virus outbreak and plunged further when Saudi Arabia began heavily discounting its crude and announced plans to increase output. The move came after Russia refused to sign on to a plan proposed by the Saudis to cut output and manage global oil supplies at an OPEC meeting earlier this month.
Oil currently trades at around $26 per barrel, the lowest in 18 years.
Iraq relies on oil exports to fund more than 90% of state revenue. The proposed 2020 budget projected revenues at $56 per barrel but political deadlock has delayed its passing, casting more uncertainty over Iraq's economic future.
Transportation, trade, tourism and commerce are among the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic.
China, where the virus originated, is deeply entrenched in Iraq's energy sector and is a major importer of Iraqi crude. Iraqi officials fear Beijing's falling demand for crude in light of the coronavirus might also affect state revenues.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
