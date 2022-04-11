Gas Prices

Drivers were paying about $3.45 per gallon for unleaded gas Monday at Doc's Stop in Joplin.

GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

If you've filled up at the pump recently, you've probably noticed that gas prices have begun falling, bringing relief to drivers everywhere.

Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $4.11, which is 7 cents less than a week ago and 22 cents less than a month ago, according to AAA.

