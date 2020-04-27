Gas prices are trickling down in Joplin, where some local pumps are offering unleaded as low as 96 cents per gallon.
Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson, said 72% of gas retailers in Joplin are selling unleaded gasoline for $1.24 or less per gallon. The nationwide drop in gas prices is caused by lack of demand, which has plummeted over the last few weeks because of the stay-at-home orders and reduction in driving, she said.
“When we look at gasoline demands (nationwide), it’s down to lows that we haven’t seen since the 1960s,” Casselano told the Globe on Monday. “It’s at 5 million barrels a day. Typically this time of year, we’re usually at 9 million barrels a day. Demand is decreasing, and supply is increasing. As supply increases, it pushes gas prices significantly cheap.”
Joplin’s average price of gas per gallon is currently $1.15, according to AAA records.
“A year ago, Joplin was at $2.52, which is $1.37 cheaper now, and a month ago, it was $1.56, so 41 cents cheaper today,” she said. “On Jan. 2, 2020, Joplin was at $2.17, which is the most expensive it’s been this year.”
Gas Prices in Joplin over the years 2006-2020
|Date
|Avg. Price
|04/27/2006
|$2.7222
|04/27/2007
|$2.7238
|04/27/2008
|$3.3937
|04/27/2009
|$1.7785
|04/27/2010
|$2.6739
|04/27/2011
|$3.6304
|04/27/2012
|$3.4851
|04/27/2013
|$3.1879
|04/27/2014
|*Not provided
|04/27/2015
|*Not provided
|04/27/2016
|$1.8786
|04/27/2017
|$2.1434
|04/27/2018
|$2.5401
|04/27/2019
|$2.5241
|04/27/2020
|$1.1521
Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis with GasBuddy, a navigation app that shares prices of area gas retailers, said this is one of the biggest historical collapses in gas prices, including the Great Recession.
As of Monday morning, the price of oil was down by nearly 30% to approximately $12.20 per barrel. De Haan believes in the next week, the average price of gasoline nationwide will drop to its lowest level since the recession in 2008, when it was $1.69 per gallon. The average price per gallon nationwide is $1.73 currently, he added.
“It’s such a plunge that we rarely see, but maybe not even every 20 to 30 years,” De Haan said. “Of course, we saw it during the Great Recession about 12 years ago, but to see what we’re dealing with now is much more infrequent than that, especially when it entails millions of Americans being asked to stay home and businesses and schools shut down, is truly unprecedented.”
If Missouri prices drop another 15 cents on average, it will be experiencing its lowest gas prices since 2003, De Haan said.
Last week, crude oil prices hit a low not seen since 2002 as demand has dropped to levels not seen in over half a century, and that imbalance means prices at the pump should continue to decline. For the first time in history, domestic crude oil prices fell into the negatives earlier this month.
Casselano said crude oil makes up 60% of the overall retail price, so when the price of crude oil goes down, gas prices fall as well. Crude oil started becoming cheaper at the end of January amid concerns of the coronavirus. It seriously plummeted at the beginning of March.
“Very few traders were able to get paid to accept crude oil,” De Haan said. “But what it does mean for the average Joe is that we are struggling. The nation’s oil companies are struggling to store crude oil that is being produced. We are running out of storage space, which was highlighted on why oil prices briefly went into negative territory.”
De Haan said gas prices usually predict what direction America’s economy is headed and in this case, it’s not looking good. There may not be an improvement in retail prices until demand perks up when people are going back to work and states begin to lift their shelter-in-place orders.
“Demand for gasoline has fallen by nearly a half of what it normally is, and that is substantial,” he said. “This is a sign that the economy is in some pain and deep distress right now. Some of those ultralow prices of 99 cents, those will probably be the first to disappear and that could happen sooner, perhaps in the next week or two.”
Local gas stations
A never-ending line of cars was waiting Monday at the Food Mart on West 20th Street and Bird Avenue in Joplin, where unleaded gasoline at its four pumps cost 97 cents per gallon. Jim and Debbie Rinehardt, of Illinois, were traveling from Arizona and reaping the benefits of the low prices.
“This is the least expensive we’ve seen,” Jim Rinehardt said. “We’ve been through Arizona, Texas and Oklahoma. Before this, the cheapest we got gas was $1.24. The last time we saw gas prices drop this low was in the '70s.”
Matt Vaughan, of Joplin, lives a couple of blocks away from Food Mart and said he saw the price of unleaded gasoline drop as low as 85 cents only a few days ago. Like most drivers, Vaughan is happy to be saving money now, but he described it as a dilemma.
“It’s a Catch-22, really," he said. "You always want to see low gas prices as a consumer because you can travel more, but at the same time from everything I’ve read, it hurts the economy when gas prices get this low. It’s good and bad. You want to enjoy it, but you also want what’s best for everybody else. For a long time, it was $3 a gallon, but when it gets this low, everyone wonders why it was so high in the first place.”
Eagle Stop on South Range Line Road in Joplin began offering gasoline for 99 cents per gallon early last week. Amanda Moore, manager of Eagle Stop, said the station has seen a dramatic increase in sales since the price change. It has 16 pumps, which stay open 24/7 for customers paying by card.
“I know we’ve been way busier than we were,” Moore said. “When I was a kid, I remember gas being 74 cents at a convenience store off Seventh Street in Joplin. That's the lowest that I can remember."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
