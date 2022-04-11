Fuel prices in the U.S. have been sliding over the past few days, after skyrocketing in March.
According to information from AAA, the average price per gallon in the country is at $4.11, which is 7 cents less than a week ago and 22 cents less than a month ago.
But they have not yet returned to levels seen before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — one of the reasons they skyrocketed in the first place. At this time last year, AAA reported the national average price was $2.87.
“We have seen prices hold steady and come down, though not come down at the rate drivers would like to see,” said Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson for AAA Missouri.
The global market for oil prices remains the biggest influence on gas prices. That market lately has been affected by two major changes, Chabarria said.
“We have seen oil prices go down in response to the U.S. releasing some from its reserves,” Chabarria said. “We are also seeing concerns with a COVID-19 resurgence in China and the reduced demand that comes with that.”
But there is not yet enough information to establish the promise of a trend, in light of the upcoming summer tourism season. Chabarria said while the dip is a relief, the market is still too volatile to guarantee prices will keep falling.
In March, President Joe Biden ordered the release of a million barrels a day for six months from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve. The move came as Biden and U.S. allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia, as well as a ban of all Russian oil imports.
Biden and the White House have labeled the increase as Putin’s responsibility, while Republicans have countered that the president is to blame.
House Democrats on Wednesday during a hearing demanded answers from oil companies about how the prices were quick to rise and slow to fall, even though the price of oil per barrel dropped soon after gas prices hit a record high in early March. They pinned the blame on reports of record profits from the increases after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
“At a time of record profits, Big Oil is refusing to increase production to provide the American people some much needed relief at the gas pump,” said Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Oil executives, testifying before Congress for the second time in six months, responded that oil is a global market and that oil companies don’t dictate prices.
“We do not control the market price of crude oil or natural gas, nor of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel, and we have no tolerance for price gouging,” said Chevron CEO Michael Wirth.
ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said his company has halted investments in Russia and is withdrawing from operations there. The company is increasing production in the United States, Woods said, including in the oil-rich Permian Basin in New Mexico and Texas. Exxon also is increasing production outside the U.S., including “a world-class development in Guyana,’’ Woods said.
Under questioning from Pallone, Woods and other CEOs said oil companies have no plans to halt payments of dividends to stockholders or to restrict stock buybacks that have enriched shareholders and company executives. The six companies at the hearing recorded $77 billion in profits last year, they told Pallone.
The region’s drivers are paying the least at the pump across the country, according to AAA. Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas reported average prices of $3.67 a gallon.
Even with prices coming down, drivers can also help stave off the cost by keeping on top of regular maintenance, such as oil changes and keeping tires properly inflated.
