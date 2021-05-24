Today in the Globe newsroom we considered how society has changed over the last year on racial matters.
Approaching the anniversary of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, the Globe and other sister newspapers with parent company CNHI looked at our communities and looked at how they were changed. Our coverage includes that national story and local coverage; you'll find that and more in tomorrow's edition and online at joplinglobe.com.
You'll also find reports about:
- A Carthage company's plans to expand with a $50 million project.
- A man facing 25 years in prison for multiple counts of child abuse.
- The Joplin Board of Education considering lifting its masking requirement.
We hope you have a pleasant Monday evening.
