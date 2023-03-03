Winter Weather

Vehicles lay against a home at the corner of Wheatland Drive and Conway Drive on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 in Norman, Okla. after a tornado passed through the area. The damage came after rare severe storms and tornadoes moved through Oklahoma overnight.

 Alonzo Adams - freelancer, FR159426 AP

Remember less than a week ago, when tornado warnings were being issued across parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas despite spring not actually starting until later this month?

It just goes to show it's never too early to plan for severe weather, and Severe Weather Preparedness Week next week aims to do just that. The week will be full of helpful information and tips from weather experts as we head into the season of storms, tornadoes, flooding and more.

Learn more in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker online at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's print edition.

Over the weekend, we'll also bring you:

  • Details about Joplin's two new park rangers.
  • Coverage of the GOP's Lincoln Day event in Jasper County on Saturday evening.
  • A roundup of how your congressional representatives voted over the past week.

Have a happy weekend.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.